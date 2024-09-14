TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Journey Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Journey Medical stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Journey Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Journey Medical had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DERM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Journey Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Report on DERM

About Journey Medical

(Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.