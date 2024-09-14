Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 2,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
Tongcheng Travel stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.
About Tongcheng Travel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.