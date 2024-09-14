Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Touchstone Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TSBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 4,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.61. Touchstone Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

