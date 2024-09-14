Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,005,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. 2,302,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,277. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
