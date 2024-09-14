Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 57,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 52,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

