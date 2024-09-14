Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Amandine Robin-Caplan Sells 3,246 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

