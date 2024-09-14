Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 17 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($194.30).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Nick Roberts acquired 17 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($198.08).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 892 ($11.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 895.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 809.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,750.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 910 ($11.90) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.29).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

