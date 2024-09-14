Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.12. Tredegar shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 58,537 shares.

Tredegar Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Tredegar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tredegar by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,453,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.