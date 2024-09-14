Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.12. Tredegar shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 58,537 shares.
Tredegar Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter.
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
