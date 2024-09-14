TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.40.

TNET opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

