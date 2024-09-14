Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
