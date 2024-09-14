Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFINP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 2,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.