TRON Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. TRON has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $225.99 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,697,721,536 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.