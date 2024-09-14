Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Update

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
TURB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
