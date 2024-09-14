Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Update

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

TURB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

