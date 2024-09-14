U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.18.

USB opened at $44.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

