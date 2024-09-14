U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.18.

USB stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $11,651,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,679,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,962,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

