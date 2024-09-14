Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

