Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.