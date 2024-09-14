Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

