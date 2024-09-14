Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00011079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $79.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00109560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79414664 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1095 active market(s) with $119,676,562.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

