United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.48 and last traded at $127.97. Approximately 475,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,222,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

