UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $31.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $593.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

