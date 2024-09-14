Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on September 30th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $46.64 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $645.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.83.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

