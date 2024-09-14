US Asset Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Target by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1,183.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 119,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

