US Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 195,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $440.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.93.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.