US Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

