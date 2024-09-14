US Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Linde by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.65.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

