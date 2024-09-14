US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 138.9% in August

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.24% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTEN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. 30,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,415. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1491 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

