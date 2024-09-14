US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.92. 1,045,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,369. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.