USDB (USDB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $262.69 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $262.69 million and $8.71 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 262,419,675 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 268,066,953.40686348. The last known price of USDB is 1.00222938 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $9,379,401.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

