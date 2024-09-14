Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.52

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 201253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

