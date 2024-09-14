Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

