Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 11,307 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,951.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,008,000 after buying an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.