Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 619.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

