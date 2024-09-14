Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 655 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

