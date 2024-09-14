Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.41.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

