Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 185 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

