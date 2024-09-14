Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

