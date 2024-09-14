Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

