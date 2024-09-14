Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VMCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 15,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,393,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.