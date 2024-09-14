Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

