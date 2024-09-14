VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 7.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

