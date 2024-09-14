VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

