VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.09

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 401904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.