Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Vima LLC

Vima LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.