Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,561,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.61% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,673,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.