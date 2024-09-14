Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Meridian Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,163,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,841,000 after acquiring an additional 351,500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.