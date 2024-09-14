Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

