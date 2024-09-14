Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

