Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

