Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $250.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $252.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

