Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.